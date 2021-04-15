it-ER International Talents Emilia-Romagna

The Emilia-Romagna, through ART-ER and a multistakeholder cooperation model, has designed a strategic program to attract and facilitate the stay of international talents in its territory, it-ER International Talents Emilia-Romagna

The program was launched in 2019 to foster and facilitate the conditions for attracting, connecting and retaining in Emilia-Romagna Region, highly qualified people in the areas of knowledge and innovation.

It provides information regarding public and private services and initiatives intended for international talents (foreign people as well as Emilia-Romagna people living abroad or returnees) that can be subdivided according to different target needs – and, where the case of talent families (spouses and/or children) – before departure, on arrival and during the stay, including the access to it-ER online community and it-ER Ambassador initiative.

For more information, please visit it-ER web site (https://internationaltalents.art-er.it/)

