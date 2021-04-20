Top Stories
Attraverso un comunicato ufficiale il Manchester City ha annunciato di aver avviato le procedure per ritirarsi come membro fondatore della Super Lega annunciata domenica notte. Ecco il comunicato: Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League. L’articolo SuperLega, il Manchester City…

