Top Stories

The virtual event is just around the corner, don’t miss the chance to take part in Webinars and Workshops, register now!

Registering is quick and easy:

– Visit the IVS 2022 Warmp-up website page and click on “REGISTER”

– Fill in the Registration Form and choose the sessions of your interest

– Receive an email with the link to access the live streaming

REGISTER NOW

After the registration you can access the reserved area using your e-mail and password. IVS 2022 Warm-up is completely free. If you are not able to participate due to the CET time, it
will be possible to follow the events for 48h after the scheduled time.

HAVE A LOOK AT THE EVENT PROGRAMME

EVENT PROGRAMME

Source
On By woodos

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

You may also like

Superlega: incontro tra club Serie A, presente Agnelli

Riunione informale a Milano, ci sono Scaroni Marotta LotitoSource

Movimento Donne di Confartigianato Bergamo, Messina Moretti confermata presidente

Rinnovate le cariche del “Movimento Donne Impresa” di Confartigianato Imprese...

Bergamo, giù le saracinesche: i centri commerciali vogliono riaprire nei weekend

Centri commerciali in protesta contro le chiusure del weekend. Martedì...

Scontro bus-camion: conducente verso processo per omicidio

Chiuse indagini Milano su incidente.Passò con rosso e morì donnaSource