Top Stories

Take part in Webinars and Workshops dedicated to the industrial valves and control flow solutions.

REGISTER NOW

DAY ONE EVENTS:

10:00 am – 10:30 am (CET*)
Welcome in Warm-up
Presentation of Industrial Valve Summit 2022

Innovations in valve design, controls, materials and manufacturing

10:30 am – 11:00 am (CET*)
A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in digital field calculations
Pierpaolo Mandolesi, Giambattista De Ghetto, Techfem, Polytechnic of Milan – Italy

11:00 am – 11:30 am (CET*)
Valves’ components in 316L by Additive Manufacturing: conferring revolutionary properties to conventional materials.
Luisa Elena Mondora, Valeria Tirelli, Valland, Aidro – Italy

11:30 am – 12:00 am (CET*)
The Value of Additive Manufacturing for Valve Manufacturers.
Holger Eckholz, Samson – Germany

Fugitive emissions and sealing technologies

2:30 pm – 3:00 pm (CET*)
Developments of an up-to-date quality standard for gland packings.
Ralf Vogel, E.S.A. – United Kingdom

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm (CET*)
Quadax ® top entry butterfly valves with low fugitive emissions and improved cryogenic sealing technology in severe thermal cycle and endurance test.
Patrick Hofacker, Mueller Quadax – Germany

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm (CET*)
Fugitive Emissions: Addressing the Challenge.
James Simpson, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Italia – Italy

4:30 pm – 5:00 pm (CET*)
VICTREX CT Polymers for more Reliable Seals in Cryogenic Conditions.
Christian Salvatori, Victrex – Italy

*The times of the speeches listed above refer to CET. Contents will be available to attendees for 48 hours upon registration.

Source
On By woodos

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

You may also like

Moda: Vogue lancia la sua prima collezione di abbigliamento

Felpe e T-shirt con iconico logo testata fashionSource

Vaccini: dose numero 100mila a Palazzo Scintille di Milano

Governatore Fontana, insieme a Brescia è hub più grande d’ItaliaSource

Vaccini: Moratti, entro mezzanotte via prenotazione over 30

Vice presidente Lombardia, siamo la Regione più virtuosaSource

Covid: Fontana, in Lombardia parametri da zona bianca

“Iniziamo a vedere la luce in fondo al tunnel”Source