Take part in Webinars and Workshops dedicated to the industrial valves and control flow solutions.

REGISTER NOW

DAY ONE EVENTS:

10:00 am – 10:30 am (CET*)

Welcome in Warm-up

Presentation of Industrial Valve Summit 2022

Innovations in valve design, controls, materials and manufacturing

10:30 am – 11:00 am (CET*)

A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in digital field calculations

Pierpaolo Mandolesi, Giambattista De Ghetto, Techfem, Polytechnic of Milan – Italy

11:00 am – 11:30 am (CET*)

Valves’ components in 316L by Additive Manufacturing: conferring revolutionary properties to conventional materials.

Luisa Elena Mondora, Valeria Tirelli, Valland, Aidro – Italy

11:30 am – 12:00 am (CET*)

The Value of Additive Manufacturing for Valve Manufacturers.

Holger Eckholz, Samson – Germany

Fugitive emissions and sealing technologies

2:30 pm – 3:00 pm (CET*)

Developments of an up-to-date quality standard for gland packings.

Ralf Vogel, E.S.A. – United Kingdom

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm (CET*)

Quadax ® top entry butterfly valves with low fugitive emissions and improved cryogenic sealing technology in severe thermal cycle and endurance test.

Patrick Hofacker, Mueller Quadax – Germany

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm (CET*)

Fugitive Emissions: Addressing the Challenge.

James Simpson, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Italia – Italy

4:30 pm – 5:00 pm (CET*)

VICTREX CT Polymers for more Reliable Seals in Cryogenic Conditions.

Christian Salvatori, Victrex – Italy

*The times of the speeches listed above refer to CET. Contents will be available to attendees for 48 hours upon registration.