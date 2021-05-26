Take part in Webinars and Workshops dedicated to the industrial valves and control flow solutions.
DAY ONE EVENTS:
10:00 am – 10:30 am (CET*)
Welcome in Warm-up
Presentation of Industrial Valve Summit 2022
Innovations in valve design, controls, materials and manufacturing
10:30 am – 11:00 am (CET*)
A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in digital field calculations
Pierpaolo Mandolesi, Giambattista De Ghetto, Techfem, Polytechnic of Milan – Italy
11:00 am – 11:30 am (CET*)
Valves’ components in 316L by Additive Manufacturing: conferring revolutionary properties to conventional materials.
Luisa Elena Mondora, Valeria Tirelli, Valland, Aidro – Italy
11:30 am – 12:00 am (CET*)
The Value of Additive Manufacturing for Valve Manufacturers.
Holger Eckholz, Samson – Germany
Fugitive emissions and sealing technologies
2:30 pm – 3:00 pm (CET*)
Developments of an up-to-date quality standard for gland packings.
Ralf Vogel, E.S.A. – United Kingdom
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm (CET*)
Quadax ® top entry butterfly valves with low fugitive emissions and improved cryogenic sealing technology in severe thermal cycle and endurance test.
Patrick Hofacker, Mueller Quadax – Germany
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm (CET*)
Fugitive Emissions: Addressing the Challenge.
James Simpson, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Italia – Italy
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm (CET*)
VICTREX CT Polymers for more Reliable Seals in Cryogenic Conditions.
Christian Salvatori, Victrex – Italy
*The times of the speeches listed above refer to CET. Contents will be available to attendees for 48 hours upon registration.Source