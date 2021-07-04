Top Stories
Sono 267  i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi positivi  n. 0(0 a CZ; 0 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 230(H 77 H, Territorio 36, Operatori 117, Rientri 0); VV 47 (H 0, Territorio 47, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Eseguiti per Asp CS n. 0 tamponi molecolari. Inoltre n. 5 noti positivi:0 a CZ e 5 a VV. Test molecolari negativi n. 262 (escluso ASP CS). Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 82. Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali n. 0. Totale test negativi: n. 344 (escluso CS).

