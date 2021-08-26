In occasione dei sorteggi dei gironi di Champions League ad Istanbul, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards: ecco come è andata

Nel corso dei sorteggi per la fase a girone di Champions League, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards 2021 per i migliori dell’annata. Ecco nel dettaglio tutti i premi assegnati. Tuchel batte Mancini: il ct era tra i candidati al miglior allenatore dell’anno.

Miglior portiere: Mendy (Chelsea)

Edouard Mendy is #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season after recording 9 clean sheets in 12 matches! #UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/1KE2RgTE8a — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021

Miglior difensore: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Miglior centrocampista: Kante (Chelsea)

Miglior attaccante: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Miglior giocatore: Chelsea (Chelsea, Italia)

Miglior allenatore: Tuchel (Chelsea)

A #UCL winner with Chelsea just 4 months after being appointed, Thomas Tuchel is the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year! #UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/tE1atnxrTD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021

