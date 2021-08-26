Top Stories
In occasione dei sorteggi dei gironi di Champions League ad Istanbul, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards: ecco come è andata

Nel corso dei sorteggi per la fase a girone di Champions League, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards 2021 per i migliori dell’annata. Ecco nel dettaglio tutti i premi assegnati. Tuchel batte Mancini: il ct era tra i candidati al miglior allenatore dell’anno.

Miglior portiere: Mendy (Chelsea)

Miglior difensore: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

 

Miglior centrocampista: Kante (Chelsea)

 

Miglior attaccante: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

 

Miglior giocatore: Chelsea (Chelsea, Italia)

 

Miglior allenatore: Tuchel (Chelsea)

 

 

L’articolo UEFA Awards 2021, Tuchel batte Mancini. Ecco tutti i premi proviene da Lazio News 24.

