Seap Dalli Cardillo debutta al Pala Moncada. Le foto
Seap Dalli Cardillo debutta al Pala Moncada. Le foto
A seguire vi proponiamo la fotogallery a cura di Gerlando D’Aleo, del match amichevole tra la Seap Dalli Cardillo Pallavolo Aragona ed il Modica terminato 3 set ad 1 in favore delle padrone di casa al debutto sul parquet del Pala Moncada di Porto Empedocle.#tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_180807-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181104-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181148-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181307-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181329-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item6 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181334-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item7 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181351-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item8 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181423-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item9 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181544-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item10 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_181608-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item11 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_183324-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item12 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_183333-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item13 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_183524-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item14 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_183742-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item15 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_183755-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item16 { background: url(http://www.agrigentosport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IMG_20211002_184117-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; }
1 di 16
L’articolo Seap Dalli Cardillo debutta al Pala Moncada. Le foto sembra essere il primo su AgrigentoSport.com.Source