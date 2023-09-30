Another css pattern

Sipatico bg anni 80, tramite css, messo tag html bello anche da vedere. Ecco il codice e sotto l’esempio finale:
html { --s: 52px; /* control the size */ --c1:#DFBA69; --c2:#5A2E2E; --p:35%,#0000 calc(35% + 1px); background: radial-gradient(at 0 100%,var(--c1) var(--p)) var(--s) 0, radial-gradient(at 0 100%,var(--c2) var(--p)) 0 var(--s), repeating-conic-gradient(from 45deg,var(--c2) 0 25%,var(--c1) 0 50%); background-size: calc(2*var(--s)) calc(2*var(--s)); }
