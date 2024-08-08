Facile, da creare e bello da vedere input text animato, andiamo all’atto pratico:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title> Input Text Animation </title> </head> <body> <div class="centerBox"> <div class="input-group"> <input type="text" /> <label> Demo Code </label> </div> </div> </body> </html>
Ora curiamo il foglio di stile css:
.centerBox { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; height: 100vh; } .input-group { position: relative; } input { border: solid 2px #9e9e9e; border-radius: 1rem; background: none; padding: 1rem; font-size: 1rem; color: #020e26; transition: 150ms cubic-bezier (0.4, 0, 0.2, 1); } label { position: absolute; left: 16px; color: #e8e8e8; pointer-events: none; transform: translateY(1rem); transition: 150ms cubic-bezier (0.4, 0, 0.2, 1); } input:focus { outline: none; border: 2px solid #1a73e8; } input:focus ~ label { transform: translateY(-50%) scale(0.8); background-color: #020e26; padding: 0 0.2em; color: #2196f3; }