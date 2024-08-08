Home CSS Input Text Animation

Input Text Animation

Facile, da creare e bello da vedere input text animato, andiamo all’atto pratico:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>
        Input Text Animation
    </title>
</head>

<body>
    <div class="centerBox">
        <div class="input-group">
            <input type="text" />
            <label> Demo Code </label>
        </div>
    </div>
</body>

</html>

Ora curiamo il foglio di stile css:

.centerBox {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  height: 100vh;
}

.input-group {
  position: relative;
}

input {
  border: solid 2px #9e9e9e;
  border-radius: 1rem;
  background: none;
  padding: 1rem;
  font-size: 1rem;
  color: #020e26;
  transition: 150ms cubic-bezier (0.4, 0, 0.2, 1);
}

label {
  position: absolute;
  left: 16px;
  color: #e8e8e8;
  pointer-events: none;
  transform: translateY(1rem);
  transition: 150ms cubic-bezier (0.4, 0, 0.2, 1);
}

input:focus {
  outline: none;
  border: 2px solid #1a73e8;
}

input:focus ~ label {
  transform: translateY(-50%) scale(0.8);
  background-color: #020e26;
  padding: 0 0.2em;
  color: #2196f3;
}

 

