On reflection – Chris Smith

<section> <h1 class="reflection">on reflection</h1> <h1>on reflection</h1> </section> <a href="https://codepen.io/BlogFire" target="_blank" title="More of my work"> <div class="roma"></div> </a>
h1 { font-size: max(2.75rem, 10cqi); line-height: 0.53; color: #4d1a7f; text-transform: uppercase; transform-style: preserve-3d; } .reflection { color: #4d1a7f; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px #4d1a7f; transform-origin: bottom; } section { display: grid; place-items: end center; width: 100%; height: 50vh; background: #39caff; perspective: 90vmin; } section > * { grid-area: 1 / 1; } *, * + * { padding: 0; margin: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } body { display: grid; place-items: center; font-family: "Helvetica", sans-serif; font-kerning: normal; background: #4d1a7f; } .roma { opacity: 0.35; transition: opacity 0.3s ease, scale 0.3s ease, rotate 10s linear; position: fixed; bottom: 20px; right: 20px; width: 40px; aspect-ratio: 1; background-image: url("https://assets.codepen.io/4787486/roma-wheel.png"); background-size: cover; border-radius: 3px; } .roma:hover { opacity: 1; scale: 1.2; rotate: 1440deg; }
gsap.to(".reflection", { delay: 1.5, duration: 4, ease: "elastic.out", color: "#6cd8ff", rotateX: 180, y: "5px" });