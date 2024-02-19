Home Php PHP MySQL Impaginazione Successivo Precedente Esempio

PHP MySQL Impaginazione Successivo Precedente Esempio

Ti spiegherò come creare l’impaginazione PHP MySQL Avanti Precedente Esempio. Imparerai il codice di impaginazione in PHP MySQL con successivo e precedente. A lato di questo articolo vedremo come creare Pagination con PHP.

Questo articolo ti fornirà un semplice esempio dei pulsanti Successivo e Precedente in PHP con database MYSQL. Utilizzeremo il semplice modo per creare impaginazione in PHP e MYSQL.

Ti fornirò un semplice esempio di come creare impaginazione con PHP e MySql.

Quindi, vediamo la soluzione seguente:

connection.php

<?php 
    $servername = "localhost";
    $username = "root";
    $password = "";
    $dbname = "aatman";

    $conn = new mysqli($servername,$username,$password,$dbname);

    if($conn->connect_error){
        die ('connection faild:'.$conn->connect_error);
    }
?>

index.php

<?php
    include "connection.php";

    $rowperpage = 5;
    $row = 0;

        // Previous Button
    if(isset($_POST['but_prev'])){
        $row = $_POST['row'];
        $row -= $rowperpage;
        if( $row < 0 ){
            $row = 0;
        }
    }

        // Next Button
    if(isset($_POST['but_next'])){
        $row = $_POST['row'];
        $allcount = $_POST['allcount'];

        $val = $row + $rowperpage;
        if( $val < $allcount ){
            $row = $val;
        }
    }
?>

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>PHP MySQL Pagination Next Previous Example</title>
    <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body class="bg-dark">
    <div class="container mt-5">
        <div class="card">
            <div class="card-header">
                <h3 class="text-center">PHP MySQL Pagination Next Previous Example - Mywebtuts.com</h3>
            </div>
            <div class="card-body">
                <table class="table table-striped text-center table-bordered">
                    <tr>
                        <th>ID</th>
                        <th>Name</th>
                        <th>Age</th>
                        <th>City</th>
                    </tr>
                        <?php

                            $sql = "SELECT COUNT(*) AS cntrows FROM customers";
                            $result = mysqli_query($conn,$sql);
                            
                            $fetchresult = mysqli_fetch_array($result);
                            $allcount = $fetchresult['cntrows'];
                            $sql = "SELECT * FROM customers  ORDER BY ID ASC limit $row,".$rowperpage;
                            $result = mysqli_query($conn,$sql);
                            $sno = $row + 1;
                            
                            while($fetch = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){
                                $name = $fetch['name'];
                                $salary = $fetch['city'];
                                $age = $fetch['age'];
                        ?>
                    <tr>
                        <td><?php echo $sno; ?></td>
                        <td><?php echo $name; ?></td>
                        <td><?php echo $age; ?></td>
                        <td><?php echo $salary; ?></td>
                    </tr>
                        
                        <?php
                            $sno ++;
                            }
                        ?>
                    
                </table>
                    
                <form method="post" action="">
                    <div class="d-flex justify-content-center">
                        <input type="hidden" name="row" value="<?php echo $row; ?>">
                        <input type="hidden" name="allcount" value="<?php echo $allcount; ?>">
                        <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mx-2" name="but_prev" value="<< Previous">
                        <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mx-2" name="but_next" value="Next >>">
                    </div>
                </form>        
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>
