PHP MySQL Impaginazione Successivo Precedente Esempio

By

Ti spiegherò come creare l’impaginazione PHP MySQL Avanti Precedente Esempio. Imparerai il codice di impaginazione in PHP MySQL con successivo e precedente. A lato di questo articolo vedremo come creare Pagination con PHP.

Questo articolo ti fornirà un semplice esempio dei pulsanti Successivo e Precedente in PHP con database MYSQL. Utilizzeremo il semplice modo per creare impaginazione in PHP e MYSQL.

Ti fornirò un semplice esempio di come creare impaginazione con PHP e MySql.

Quindi, vediamo la soluzione seguente:

connection.php

<?php $servername = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "aatman"; $conn = new mysqli($servername,$username,$password,$dbname); if($conn->connect_error){ die ('connection faild:'.$conn->connect_error); } ?>

index.php

<?php include "connection.php"; $rowperpage = 5; $row = 0; // Previous Button if(isset($_POST['but_prev'])){ $row = $_POST['row']; $row -= $rowperpage; if( $row < 0 ){ $row = 0; } } // Next Button if(isset($_POST['but_next'])){ $row = $_POST['row']; $allcount = $_POST['allcount']; $val = $row + $rowperpage; if( $val < $allcount ){ $row = $val; } } ?> <!doctype html> <html> <head> <title>PHP MySQL Pagination Next Previous Example</title> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> </head> <body class="bg-dark"> <div class="container mt-5"> <div class="card"> <div class="card-header"> <h3 class="text-center">PHP MySQL Pagination Next Previous Example - Mywebtuts.com</h3> </div> <div class="card-body"> <table class="table table-striped text-center table-bordered"> <tr> <th>ID</th> <th>Name</th> <th>Age</th> <th>City</th> </tr> <?php $sql = "SELECT COUNT(*) AS cntrows FROM customers"; $result = mysqli_query($conn,$sql); $fetchresult = mysqli_fetch_array($result); $allcount = $fetchresult['cntrows']; $sql = "SELECT * FROM customers ORDER BY ID ASC limit $row,".$rowperpage; $result = mysqli_query($conn,$sql); $sno = $row + 1; while($fetch = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){ $name = $fetch['name']; $salary = $fetch['city']; $age = $fetch['age']; ?> <tr> <td><?php echo $sno; ?></td> <td><?php echo $name; ?></td> <td><?php echo $age; ?></td> <td><?php echo $salary; ?></td> </tr> <?php $sno ++; } ?> </table> <form method="post" action=""> <div class="d-flex justify-content-center"> <input type="hidden" name="row" value="<?php echo $row; ?>"> <input type="hidden" name="allcount" value="<?php echo $allcount; ?>"> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mx-2" name="but_prev" value="<< Previous"> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mx-2" name="but_next" value="Next >>"> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>