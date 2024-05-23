PHPMailer per php 5.x

Per necessita ho trovato il framework phpmailer per evoluzine inferiore al php attuale, potete usare questo PHPMailer 5.2.8 si tratta della versione 5.2.8, quello che vedete qui sotto e’ un esempio di come far partire email dal tuo sito in smtp con un php 5.x

<?php require 'PHPMailerAutoload.php'; $mail = new PHPMailer; //$mail->SMTPDebug = 3; // Enable verbose debug output $mail->isSMTP(); // Set mailer to use SMTP $mail->Host = 'smtp1.example.com;smtp2.example.com'; // Specify main and backup SMTP servers $mail->SMTPAuth = true; // Enable SMTP authentication $mail->Username = 'user@example.com'; // SMTP username $mail->Password = 'secret'; // SMTP password $mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls'; // Enable TLS encryption, `ssl` also accepted $mail->Port = 587; // TCP port to connect to $mail->setFrom('from@example.com', 'Mailer'); $mail->addAddress('joe@example.net', 'Joe User'); // Add a recipient $mail->addAddress('ellen@example.com'); // Name is optional $mail->addReplyTo('info@example.com', 'Information'); $mail->addCC('cc@example.com'); $mail->addBCC('bcc@example.com'); $mail->addAttachment('/var/tmp/file.tar.gz'); // Add attachments $mail->addAttachment('/tmp/image.jpg', 'new.jpg'); // Optional name $mail->isHTML(true); // Set email format to HTML $mail->Subject = 'Here is the subject'; $mail->Body = 'This is the HTML message body <b>in bold!</b>'; $mail->AltBody = 'This is the body in plain text for non-HTML mail clients'; if(!$mail->send()) { echo 'Message could not be sent.'; echo 'Mailer Error: ' . $mail->ErrorInfo; } else { echo 'Message has been sent'; }

