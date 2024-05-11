Ecco un pratico elenco di tutti i pulsanti di condivisione social:
Uno che potrebbe essere pratico e quello del condividi WhatsApp:
Link di condivisione su WhatsApp dal sito mobile e dal sito Desktop. Generatore di pulsanti di condivisione di WhatsApp utilizzando la nuova documentazione API ufficiale di api.whatsapp.com.
URL di condivisione social di WhatsApp:
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=[post-title] [post-url]
Altri link social share:
Facebook:
Facebook social share URL:
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=[post-url]
Twitter:
Twitter social share URL:
https://twitter.com/share?url=[post-url]&text=[post-title]&via=[via]&hashtags=[hashtags]
Google+:
Google+ social share URL:
https://plus.google.com/share?url=[post-url]
Pinterest:
Pinterest social share URL:
https://pinterest.com/pin/create/bookmarklet/?media=[post-img]&url=[post-url]&is_video=[is_video]&description=[post-title]
LinkedIn:
LinkedIn social share URL:
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?url=[post-url]&title=[post-title]
Buffer:
Buffer social share URL:
https://bufferapp.com/add?text=[post-title]&url=[post-url]
Tumblr:
Tumblr social share URL:
https://www.tumblr.com/share/link?url=[post-url]&name=[post-title]&description=[post-desc]
Reddit:
Reddit social share URL:
https://reddit.com/submit?url=[post-url]&title=[post-title]
StumbleUpon:
StumbleUpon social share URL:
https://www.stumbleupon.com/submit?url=[post-url]&title=[post-title]
Delicious:
Delicious social share URL:
https://delicious.com/save?v=5&provider=[provider]&noui&jump=close&url=[post-url]&title=[post-title]
Evernote:
Evernote social share URL:
https://www.evernote.com/clip.action?url=[post-url]&title=[post-title]
Email:
Email social share URL:
$email = ‘mailto:?subject=’ . $[post-title] . ‘&body=Check out this site: ‘. $[post-url] .’” title=”Share by Email’;
WordPress:
WordPress social share URL:
https://wordpress.com/press-this.php?u=[post-url]&t=[post-title]&s=[post-desc]&i=[post-img]
Pocket:
Pocket social share URL:
https://getpocket.com/save?url=[post-url]&title=[post-title]
corrispettivi tag:
|
Argomenti
|
Dettagli
|[post-url]
|L’URL del tuo post
|[post-img]
|L’immagine/miniatura per il post del tuo blog
|[post-title]
|Il titolo che si presentera’ del tuo post
|[post-desc]
|La descrizione del post sulla bacheca del social
|[post-app_id]
|ID app
|[via]
|nome utente Twitter facoltativo dell’autore del contenuto (non includere “@”)
|[hashtags]
|Hashtag opzionali aggiunti al tweet (separati da virgole. non inclusi “#”)
|[provider]
|Azienda che condivide l’URL
|[is_video]
|Se il contenuto è un video o meno