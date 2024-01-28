CSS cursor Property

I CSS possono generare una serie di diversi cursori del mouse:
.alias {cursor: alias;} .all-scroll {cursor: all-scroll;} .auto {cursor: auto;} .cell {cursor: cell;} .col-resize {cursor: col-resize;} .context-menu {cursor: context-menu;} .copy {cursor: copy;} .crosshair {cursor: crosshair;} .default {cursor: default;} .e-resize {cursor: e-resize;} .ew-resize {cursor: ew-resize;} .grab {cursor: grab;} .grabbing {cursor: grabbing;} .help {cursor: help;} .move {cursor: move;} .n-resize {cursor: n-resize;} .ne-resize {cursor: ne-resize;} .nesw-resize {cursor: nesw-resize;} .ns-resize {cursor: ns-resize;} .nw-resize {cursor: nw-resize;} .nwse-resize {cursor: nwse-resize;} .no-drop {cursor: no-drop;} .none {cursor: none;} .not-allowed {cursor: not-allowed;} .pointer {cursor: pointer;} .progress {cursor: progress;} .row-resize {cursor: row-resize;} .s-resize {cursor: s-resize;} .se-resize {cursor: se-resize;} .sw-resize {cursor: sw-resize;} .text {cursor: text;} .url {cursor: url(myBall.cur),auto;} .w-resize {cursor: w-resize;} .wait {cursor: wait;} .zoom-in {cursor: zoom-in;} .zoom-out {cursor: zoom-out;}
