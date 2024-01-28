Home CSS CSS cursor Property

CSS cursor Property

By
woodos
-
72
0

I CSS possono generare una serie di diversi cursori del mouse:

.alias {cursor: alias;}
.all-scroll {cursor: all-scroll;}
.auto {cursor: auto;}
.cell {cursor: cell;}
.col-resize {cursor: col-resize;}
.context-menu {cursor: context-menu;}
.copy {cursor: copy;}
.crosshair {cursor: crosshair;}
.default {cursor: default;}
.e-resize {cursor: e-resize;}
.ew-resize {cursor: ew-resize;}
.grab {cursor: grab;}
.grabbing {cursor: grabbing;}
.help {cursor: help;}
.move {cursor: move;}
.n-resize {cursor: n-resize;}
.ne-resize {cursor: ne-resize;}
.nesw-resize {cursor: nesw-resize;}
.ns-resize {cursor: ns-resize;}
.nw-resize {cursor: nw-resize;}
.nwse-resize {cursor: nwse-resize;}
.no-drop {cursor: no-drop;}
.none {cursor: none;}
.not-allowed {cursor: not-allowed;}
.pointer {cursor: pointer;}
.progress {cursor: progress;}
.row-resize {cursor: row-resize;}
.s-resize {cursor: s-resize;}
.se-resize {cursor: se-resize;}
.sw-resize {cursor: sw-resize;}
.text {cursor: text;}
.url {cursor: url(myBall.cur),auto;}
.w-resize {cursor: w-resize;}
.wait {cursor: wait;}
.zoom-in {cursor: zoom-in;}
.zoom-out {cursor: zoom-out;}

alias

all-scroll

auto

cell

col-resize

context-menu

copy

crosshair

default

e-resize

ew-resize

grab

grabbing

help

move

n-resize

ne-resize

nesw-resize

ns-resize

nw-resize

nwse-resize

no-drop

none

not-allowed

pointer

progress

row-resize

s-resize

se-resize

sw-resize

text

url

w-resize

wait

zoom-in

zoom-out

Previous articleget_post()
Next articleOperazioni matematiche in PHP
woodos
https://www.woodos.it

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here