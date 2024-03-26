Pioggia di emotionality, in svg e css
<svg height="100%" width="100%" class="rSVG"> <linearGradient id="grad" gradientTransform="rotate(90)"> <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#a8a7e4"></stop> <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#6968db"></stop> </linearGradient> <pattern id="grid" width="236" height="203" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patterntransform="scale(4) skewX(1) skewY(-4)"> <g fill="#e7e6a5"> <text x="0"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😑 </text><text x="2"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😬 </text><text x="4"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😖 </text><text x="6"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😫 </text><text x="8"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😥 </text><text x="10"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😷 </text><text x="12"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😔 </text><text x="14"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😗 </text><text x="16"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😖 </text><text x="18"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😈 </text><text x="20"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😞 </text><text x="22"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😭 </text><text x="24"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😌 </text><text x="26"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😰 </text><text x="28"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😑 </text><text x="30"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😭 </text><text x="32"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😰 </text><text x="34"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😬 </text><text x="36"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😒 </text><text x="38"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😋 </text><text x="40"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😯 </text><text x="42"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😋 </text><text x="44"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😟 </text><text x="46"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😧 </text><text x="48"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😯 </text><text x="50"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😋 </text><text x="52"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😴 </text><text x="54"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😠 </text><text x="56"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😀 </text><text x="58"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😡 </text><text x="60"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😕 </text><text x="62"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😦 </text><text x="64"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😧 </text><text x="66"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😧 </text><text x="68"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😝 </text><text x="70"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😭 </text><text x="72"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😲 </text><text x="74"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😤 </text><text x="76"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😧 </text><text x="78"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😬 </text><text x="80"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😮 </text><text x="82"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😵 </text><text x="84"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😁 </text><text x="86"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😤 </text><text x="88"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😉 </text><text x="90"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😕 </text><text x="92"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😍 </text><text x="94"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😀 </text><text x="96"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😙 </text><text x="98"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😯 </text><text x="100"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😧 </text><text x="102"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😷 </text><text x="104"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😝 </text><text x="106"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😟 </text><text x="108"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😞 </text><text x="110"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😷 </text><text x="112"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😵 </text><text x="114"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😑 </text><text x="116"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😢 </text><text x="118"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😳 </text><text x="120"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😣 </text><text x="122"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😝 </text><text x="124"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😀 </text><text x="126"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😌 </text><text x="128"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😂 </text><text x="130"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😓 </text><text x="132"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😛 </text><text x="134"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😇 </text><text x="136"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😩 </text><text x="138"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😩 </text><text x="140"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😦 </text><text x="142"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😝 </text><text x="144"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😦 </text><text x="146"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😠 </text><text x="148"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😭 </text><text x="150"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😮 </text><text x="152"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😤 </text><text x="154"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😢 </text><text x="156"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😡 </text><text x="158"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😗 </text><text x="160"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😀 </text><text x="162"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😣 </text><text x="164"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😶 </text><text x="166"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😧 </text><text x="168"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😟 </text><text x="170"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😇 </text><text x="172"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😦 </text><text x="174"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😉 </text><text x="176"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😩 </text><text x="178"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😇 </text><text x="180"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😆 </text><text x="182"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😥 </text><text x="184"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😙 </text><text x="186"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😇 </text><text x="188"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😍 </text><text x="190"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 👿 </text><text x="192"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😘 </text><text x="194"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😚 </text><text x="196"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😡 </text><text x="198"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😔 </text><text x="200"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😡 </text><text x="202"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😡 </text><text x="204"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😃 </text><text x="206"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😰 </text><text x="208"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😴 </text><text x="210"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😈 </text><text x="212"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😄 </text><text x="214"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😗 </text><text x="216"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😘 </text><text x="218"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😀 </text><text x="220"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😜 </text><text x="222"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😉 </text><text x="224"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😌 </text><text x="226"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😲 </text><text x="228"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😋 </text><text x="230"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😤 </text><text x="232"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😛 </text><text x="234"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😰 </text><text x="236"> <animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> <animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate> 😑 </text> </g> </pattern> <rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="url(#grad)"></rect> <rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="url(#grid)"></rect> </svg>
