Pioggia di emotionality, in svg e css

<svg height="100%" width="100%" class="rSVG">
	<linearGradient id="grad" gradientTransform="rotate(90)">
		<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#a8a7e4"></stop>
		<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#6968db"></stop>
	</linearGradient>
	<pattern id="grid" width="236" height="203" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patterntransform="scale(4) skewX(1) skewY(-4)">
		<g fill="#e7e6a5">
			<text x="0"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😑
	</text><text x="2"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😬
	</text><text x="4"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😖
	</text><text x="6"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😫
	</text><text x="8"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😥
	</text><text x="10"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😷
	</text><text x="12"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😔
	</text><text x="14"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😗
	</text><text x="16"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😖
	</text><text x="18"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😈
	</text><text x="20"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😞
	</text><text x="22"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😭
	</text><text x="24"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😌
	</text><text x="26"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😰
	</text><text x="28"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😑
	</text><text x="30"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😭
	</text><text x="32"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😰
	</text><text x="34"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😬
	</text><text x="36"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😒
	</text><text x="38"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😋
	</text><text x="40"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😯
	</text><text x="42"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😋
	</text><text x="44"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😟
	</text><text x="46"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😧
	</text><text x="48"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😯
	</text><text x="50"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😋
	</text><text x="52"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😴
	</text><text x="54"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😠
	</text><text x="56"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😀
	</text><text x="58"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😡
	</text><text x="60"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😕
	</text><text x="62"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😦
	</text><text x="64"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😧
	</text><text x="66"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😧
	</text><text x="68"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😝
	</text><text x="70"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😭
	</text><text x="72"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😲
	</text><text x="74"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😤
	</text><text x="76"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😧
	</text><text x="78"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😬
	</text><text x="80"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😮
	</text><text x="82"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😵
	</text><text x="84"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😁
	</text><text x="86"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😤
	</text><text x="88"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😉
	</text><text x="90"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😕
	</text><text x="92"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😍
	</text><text x="94"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😀
	</text><text x="96"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😙
	</text><text x="98"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😯
	</text><text x="100"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😧
	</text><text x="102"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😷
	</text><text x="104"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😝
	</text><text x="106"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😟
	</text><text x="108"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😞
	</text><text x="110"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😷
	</text><text x="112"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😵
	</text><text x="114"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😑
	</text><text x="116"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😢
	</text><text x="118"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😳
	</text><text x="120"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😣
	</text><text x="122"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😝
	</text><text x="124"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😀
	</text><text x="126"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😌
	</text><text x="128"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😂
	</text><text x="130"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😓
	</text><text x="132"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😛
	</text><text x="134"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😇
	</text><text x="136"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😩
	</text><text x="138"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😩
	</text><text x="140"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😦
	</text><text x="142"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😝
	</text><text x="144"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😦
	</text><text x="146"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😠
	</text><text x="148"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😭
	</text><text x="150"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😮
	</text><text x="152"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😤
	</text><text x="154"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😢
	</text><text x="156"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😡
	</text><text x="158"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😗
	</text><text x="160"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😀
	</text><text x="162"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😣
	</text><text x="164"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😶
	</text><text x="166"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😧
	</text><text x="168"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😟
	</text><text x="170"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😇
	</text><text x="172"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😦
	</text><text x="174"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😉
	</text><text x="176"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😩
	</text><text x="178"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😇
	</text><text x="180"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😆
	</text><text x="182"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😥
	</text><text x="184"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😙
	</text><text x="186"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😇
	</text><text x="188"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😍
	</text><text x="190"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		👿
	</text><text x="192"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11700ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😘
	</text><text x="194"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7950ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😚
	</text><text x="196"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4200ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😡
	</text><text x="198"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-450ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😔
	</text><text x="200"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-14400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-14400ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😡
	</text><text x="202"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-10650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-10650ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😡
	</text><text x="204"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-6900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-6900ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😃
	</text><text x="206"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3150ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😰
	</text><text x="208"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-17100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-17100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😴
	</text><text x="210"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-13350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-13350ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😈
	</text><text x="212"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-9600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-9600ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😄
	</text><text x="214"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-5850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-5850ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😗
	</text><text x="216"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-2100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-2100ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😘
	</text><text x="218"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-16050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-16050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😀
	</text><text x="220"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-12300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-12300ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😜
	</text><text x="222"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-8550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-8550ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😉
	</text><text x="224"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-4800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-4800ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😌
	</text><text x="226"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-1050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-1050ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😲
	</text><text x="228"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-15000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-15000ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😋
	</text><text x="230"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-11250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-11250ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😤
	</text><text x="232"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-7500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-7500ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😛
	</text><text x="234"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-3750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-3750ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😰
	</text><text x="236"> 
		<animate attributeName="y" values="4; 199; 4" dur="17700ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		<animate attributeName="font-size" values="2; 4; 2" dur="8850ms" begin="-0ms" repeatCount="indefinite" keyTimes="0;0.73;1" keySplines="0.19 0.39 0.85 0.54; 0.54 0.85 0.39 0.19" calcMode="spline"></animate>
		😑
	</text>
		</g>
	</pattern>
	<rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="url(#grad)"></rect>
	<rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="url(#grid)"></rect>
</svg>

woodos
https://www.woodos.it

