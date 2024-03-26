Home Codepen with Notifications!

Animazione con interazione in javascript stile cartoon

See the Pen
Digital Pet – with Notifications! by Sofiya (@sheepsheep)
on CodePen. 


<div class="pet-pen">
<img class="pet-image" src="https://assets.codepen.io/2345403/pixil-egg.png" alt="" />
<div class="curtain hidden" />
<div class="overlay hidden">💖</div>
</div>

<div class="button-bar">
<button id="love-button">Send Love</button>
<button id="curtain-button">💡Toggle Lights 💡</button>
<div class="notification-center">
<button>Notifications</button>
<div class="notifications hidden">
<div id="no-notifications" class="notification">
<p>Nothing has happened...</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>



.html {
height: 100vh;
width: 100vw;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}

body {
font-family: monospace;
background-color: hsl(80deg 50% 70%);
/* background-image: linear-gradient(
0deg,
hsl(45deg 62% 100%) 0%,
hsl(80deg 100% 83%) 39%,
hsl(90deg 59% 74%) 61%,
hsl(45deg 62% 100%) 100%
); */
}

.button-bar {
position: fixed;
top: 20px;
left: 20px;
width: 300px;

> button {
background-color: #fbfbfb;
width: 100%;
border: 0;
font: inherit;
padding: 0.5rem 1rem;
border-bottom: 1px solid black;
}
}

.notification-center {
width: 300px;
background-color: #fff;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);

> button {
width: 100%;
border: 0;
font: inherit;
background: none;
padding: 0.5rem 1rem;
}
}

.hidden {
display: none;
}

.notification {
padding: 0.5rem;
border-bottom: 1px dotted #e0e0e0;
}

.notification:last-child {
border-bottom: none;
}

.heart {
top: 0;
left: 0;
position: absolute;
font-size: 1em;
animation: burst 1000ms ease-in 0s 1 normal forwards;
}

.glow {
animation: glowEffect 200ms ease-in 0s 1 normal forwards;
}

.pet-pen {
background-color: white;
margin: auto;
margin-top: 50px;
width: 300px;
border: 20px dashed black;
position: relative;
}

.curtain {
position: absolute;
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-color: black;
top: 0;
left: 0;
}

.pet-image {
width: 300px;
margin: auto;
animation: petPulse 5s linear 2s infinite alternate;
}

.changing {
animation: changeStage 3s ease-in-out 0s 2 alternate forwards !important;
}

@keyframes changeStage {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}

@keyframes showCurtain {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}

@keyframes petPulse {
0% {
transform: scale(1);
}
50% {
transform: scale(1.2);
}
100% {
transform: scale(1);
}
}

@keyframes glowEffect {
0% {
box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 lime;
}
100% {
box-shadow: inset 0 0 10px lime;
}
}

@keyframes burst {
0% {
transform: scale(1);
opacity: 0;
}
50% {
transform: scale(10);
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
transform: scale(20);
opacity: 0;
}
}



// Buttonns
//--TODO: Rename button
const button = document.querySelector(".notification-center > button");
const curtainToggler = document.getElementById("curtain-button");
const loveButton = document.getElementById("love-button");
// Other elements
const notifications = document.querySelector(".notifications");
const petPen = document.querySelector(".pet-pen");
const petImage = document.querySelector(".pet-image");
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
const petOverlay = document.querySelector(".overlay");
// Images
const firstStageImage =
"https://assets.codepen.io/2345403/pixil-little-guy.png";
const firstStageAngryImage =
"https://assets.codepen.io/2345403/pixii-little-mad.png";
// Messages
//🥚 🐣 🐥 🐤 🐓 // 💢 🤬 😡
const hatchEventMessage = "🐣 The Egg Hatched!";
const firstGrowthSpurtMessage = "🐥The little guy got bigger!";
const checkBackMessage = "✨ Check back later!";
const stopMessage = "😡 Stop Clicking!";
const brokenLightMessage = "🌒 Good job, you broke the light";

//utility values
let clickCount = 0; // Replace with loveLevel
let annoyanceLevel = 0;
let lightClickCount = 0;
let hatching = false;
let isTurningAngry = false;
let isLightBroken = false;

// Utility for delaying events
async function getPromise(delay) {
return await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, delay));
}

// Unsorted Functions
function onNotifcationClick() {
button.classList.remove("glow");
if (button.getAttribute("aria-expanded") === "true") {
button.setAttribute("aria-expanded", "false");
} else {
button.setAttribute("aria-expanded", "true");
}
notifications.classList.toggle("hidden");
}

function addNotification(message) {
if (notifications.firstElementChild.id === "no-notifications") {
notifications.removeChild(notifications.firstElementChild);
}

const newNotification = document.createElement("div");
newNotification.classList.add("notification");
const details = document.createElement("p");
details.innerText = message;
newNotification.append(details);
notifications.appendChild(newNotification);

button.classList.add("glow");
}

// TODO - Factor out durations
async function changeImage(url) {
petImage.classList.add("changing");
await getPromise(3000);
petImage.src = url;
await getPromise(3000);
petImage.classList.remove("changing");
return getPromise(0);
}

async function hatch() {
if (!hatching) {
hatching = true;
changeImage(firstStageImage).then(() => {
addNotification(hatchEventMessage);
});
}
}

async function showAngry() {
if (!isTurningAngry) {
isTurningAngry = true;
changeImage(firstStageAngryImage).then(() => {
addNotification(stopMessage);
});
}
}

async function notifyViewerOfMore() {
setTimeout(() => {
addNotification(checkBackMessage);
}, 10000);
}

function sendLove() {
if (clickCount < 10) {
clickCount++;
const newHeart = document.createElement("div");
newHeart.classList.add("heart");
newHeart.innerText = "💖";
petPen.append(newHeart);
} else if (!hatching) {
hatch();
}
}

function toggleCurtain() {
console.log(annoyanceLevel);
if (isLightBroken) {
// Broken Light
return;
} else if (annoyanceLevel === 10) {
// Gets angry
showAngry();
} else if (isTurningAngry && annoyanceLevel >= 20) {
// Break light
isLightBroken = true;
curtain.classList.remove("hidden");
addNotification(brokenLightMessage);
notifyViewerOfMore();
return;
}
if (hatching) {
// If hatched - Increase Annoyance
annoyanceLevel++;
}
curtain.classList.toggle("hidden");
}

// Listeners
button.addEventListener("click", () => {
onNotifcationClick();
});
curtainToggler.addEventListener("click", () => toggleCurtain());
loveButton.addEventListener("click", () => sendLove());
