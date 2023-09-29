Home Only CSS: Metal

See the Pen

HTML

mixin cameras .container //- - for (i = 0; i < 441; i++) //- .trigger .monitor .camera.-z .camera.-y .camera.-x block +cameras .cube .scale .rotate .surface.-a .surface.-b .surface.-c .surface.-d .shadow

CSS

// Custom param *** START $power: 20; $defaultRotateX: 0; $defaultRotateY: 0; $defaultRotateZ: 0; $perspective: 500px; // Custom param *** END // Your world *** START .abc { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; width: 200px; height: 200px; background: #000; color: #fff; font-family: 'Barlow Semi Condensed', sans-serif; } .cube { .scale { transform: scale(1.2, 0.7); } .surface { position: absolute; width: 200px; height: 200px; top: -100px; left: -100px; // background: rgba(#333, 1); background: linear-gradient(-30deg, #333, #555); overflow: hidden; &::before { content: ''; position: absolute; width: 300%; height: 300%; top: -150%; background: radial-gradient(closest-side, #fff 0%, #fff 20%, #333 100%); filter: blur(50px); transform: translateX(-100%); animation: refrection 10000ms ease-out infinite; } &.-a { transform: rotateY(0deg) translateZ(100px); &::before { animation-delay: 0ms - 1000ms; } } &.-b { transform: rotateY(180deg) translateZ(100px); &::before { animation-delay: 5000ms - 1000ms; } } &.-c { transform: rotateY(90deg) translateZ(100px); &::before { animation-delay: 2500ms - 1000ms; } } &.-d { transform: rotateY(-90deg) translateZ(100px); &::before { animation-delay: 7500ms - 1000ms; } } } .shadow { position: absolute; width: 200px; height: 200px; top: -100px; left: -100px; background: rgba(#000, 0.6); filter: blur(30px); transform: rotateX(-90deg) translateZ(130px) scale(0.92); } .rotate { // transform: rotateY(45deg); animation: rotation 10000ms linear infinite; } } @keyframes rotation { 0% { transform: rotateY(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotateY(-360deg); } } @keyframes refrection { 0% { transform: translateX(-100%); } 90% { transform: translateX(100%); } 100% { transform: translateX(100%); } } // Your world *** END // Template *** START div { transform-style: preserve-3d; } body { display: grid; place-items: center; height: 100vh; background: radial-gradient(#333, #111, #000); } .container { position: relative; display: grid; grid-template-rows: repeat(21, 4.77vh); grid-template-columns: repeat(21, 4.77vw); transform-style: preserve-3d; cursor: zoom-in; &:active { .monitor { transform: scale3d(2,2,2); } } } .monitor { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; pointer-events: none; perspective: $perspective; transition: 1000ms; } // .trigger { // position: relative; // @for $i from 1 through 21 { // @for $j from 1 through 21 { // $key: ($i - 1) * 21 + $j; // &:nth-child(#{$key}) { // &:hover ~ .monitor { // .camera { // &.-x { // transform: rotateX(($i - 11deg) * $power); // } // &.-y { // transform: rotateY(($j - 11deg) * $power); // } // } // } // } // } // } // } .camera { position: absolute; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; width: 100%; height: 100%; transition: 500ms; &.-x { transform: rotateX($defaultRotateX + 0deg); } &.-y { transform: rotateY($defaultRotateY + 0deg); } &.-z { transform: rotateY($defaultRotateZ + 0deg); } } // Template *** END

Stupendo cubo che zomma quando clicchi nel main o nell’oggetto stesso.